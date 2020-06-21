June Elise de Brauwere

June Elise de Brauwere, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020 with her son, Don and his wife Kitty lovingly by her side at their home in Healdsburg, CA. June was 101 years old.

June was born in San Francisco and later moved to Los Angeles with her parents Tess and Ernie Alberts. She was a graduate from the University of Southern California and continued her career as a teacher and later joined her husband's business. June and Bob moved to Healdsburg after their retirement in Southern California spending most of their later years together gardening and playing golf. She enjoyed sports and was a San Francisco Giant's fan. June loved the beach spending many of her early summers at the beach, and later in Santa Barbara for long beach walks with her family. June was an avid gardener; her home was a garden paradise.

June was preceded in death by her daughter Tess de Brauwere and husband Robert de Brauwere.

June is survived by her son, Don and daughter-in-law Kitty de Brauwere; granddaughter, Asha de Brauwere Genske, great grandchildren, Tess and Gavin Genske; her son, Dale and grandson, Bryan.

June will be remembered for her kind, gracious and loving spirit with a radiant smile capturing the hearts of everyone she knew. June, Don and Kitty were a trio and best of friends.

We ask, as June would say, "Let's get going, and plant some flowers." God bless you dear sweet June, Peace.



