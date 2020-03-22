|
|
June Pearl LaMar
June 24, 1939 - March 12, 2020
On March 12, 2020, God sent the angels to carry our Mother, June Pearl LaMar, home after a lengthy battle with Lymphoma. Born in Bakersfield in 1939, June passed just short of her 81st birthday. She lived the majority of her life in Sonoma County, residing in both Sebastopol and in Santa Rosa, where she was very involved in community activities. June served on local PTAs for her children's schools, as a Campfire Girl and Girl Scout Leader, and as an Assistant Mother Advisor and Advisory Board Member for Santa Rosa Rainbow Girls. She was a 44 year member of Goldridge Chapter, Order of Easter Star and a generous donor to the Redwood Gospel Mission, the Wounded Veteran's Fund, St. Jude's Hospital, and the Shriner's Hospital for Children where she had been a patient from 1947-1949. Anyone who knew June, knew that she adored her family and friends, loved to cook and plan events, was a gifted seamstress and floral designer, and was a talented writer. June was the light in so many lives, leaving us beautiful memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John LaMar (2001), and her daughter, Debra Haberthur (2013). June is survived by her children Tony LaMar (Lisa), Scott LaMar (Kelly), and Victoria LaMar-Haas (Jeff); her son-in-law Patrick Haberthur; her grandchildren Anthony Haberthur (Sarah), Shane LaMar (Jennifer), Brandon Haberthur (Ashley), Nicole Kepley (Eric), Brittanie Matthews (Josh), Sheena LaMar, Derick LaMar, Hailee Haas and Brianna Haas; and great grandchildren Keira White, Kylie White, Jazlyn Matthews, Aiden Haberthur, Bryden Haberthur and Cameron Matthews. Due to the current situation in the nation, services for June will be postponed until a later date. The family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020