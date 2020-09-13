1/1
June Vangelder Rader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Vangelder Rader
June Vangelder Rader, age 85, passed away in Santa Rosa on August 13, 2020. She was born in New York City in 1935, a daughter of John and Clemencia Vangelder. She is survived by her husband Ernest Cantu; two children, Cynthia (Scott) Smith and Gregg (Jackie) Rader; three grandchildren, Logan, Cassidy, Carson; one great grandson Bennett; four sisters, Alma Allen, Clara Fonowich, Marlilyn Dietl, and Marion Diveglio; and a brother, John Vangelder. She was preceded in death by a sister Rosemarie Phelan.
June loved going to the Santa Rosa Junior College and was still going at the age of 85. She was enrolled in (APE) Adapted Physical Education Classes. After a stroke 25 years ago followed by eight months of rehabilitation, June returned to the SRJC and signed up for APE. June loved going to all the "senior dances" and met many friends over the years that would meet her and her husband every weekend to enjoy salsa, swing or cha-cha. June enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean and Hawaii with her children. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her kids and grandchildren who are left to cherish her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved