June Vangelder RaderJune Vangelder Rader, age 85, passed away in Santa Rosa on August 13, 2020. She was born in New York City in 1935, a daughter of John and Clemencia Vangelder. She is survived by her husband Ernest Cantu; two children, Cynthia (Scott) Smith and Gregg (Jackie) Rader; three grandchildren, Logan, Cassidy, Carson; one great grandson Bennett; four sisters, Alma Allen, Clara Fonowich, Marlilyn Dietl, and Marion Diveglio; and a brother, John Vangelder. She was preceded in death by a sister Rosemarie Phelan.June loved going to the Santa Rosa Junior College and was still going at the age of 85. She was enrolled in (APE) Adapted Physical Education Classes. After a stroke 25 years ago followed by eight months of rehabilitation, June returned to the SRJC and signed up for APE. June loved going to all the "senior dances" and met many friends over the years that would meet her and her husband every weekend to enjoy salsa, swing or cha-cha. June enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean and Hawaii with her children. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her kids and grandchildren who are left to cherish her memory.