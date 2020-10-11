Justin Andrew Masciorini
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Justin Andrew Masciorini, age 40, most beloved husband, father, son, brother, family member, and friend. Justin passed suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Justin, born on May 14, 1980, in Petaluma, was a spirited, adorable redhead with a splash of freckles across his nose and cheeks, an insatiable curiosity, and an enthusiastic sense of adventure. A naturally gifted athlete, Justin hit the playing fields running at age three and never left. He played soccer, baseball, and football from youth through varsity at Healdsburg High School, including as a standout wide receiver on the football team. His love of sports continued as a coach and mentor to his three young sons in soccer and little league.
In 1997 Justin met Franki MacDonald and they have been inseparable ever since. They made their home in Guerneville where they raised their sons Siri (11), Gino (9), and Vito (7). Justin was a kind and loving father, completely devoted to his young sons. Whether playing catch, shooting baskets in the yard, or traveling around the state nearly every weekend for soccer games, Justin's sons were always his top priority. They were his pride and greatest joy, and he was never happier than when he was spending time with them. They are devastated by his loss and need all of our love and support.
Justin's amiable and outgoing personality perfectly suited him for his career as a Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA), welcoming countless visitors to his much-loved Sonoma County.
Justin will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Justin is survived by his wife Franki MacDonald, his sons Siri, Gino, and Vito, father George Masciorini and mother Deborah Westrick (Michael), sister Kristin Masciorini (Lucas Ruprecht), father- and mother-in-law Ron and Pam MacDonald, sister-in-law Chelsea Hollingsworth (Adam), uncles Joe Masciorini, Rod Masciorini, and Frank Currier, aunt Patty Jones (Gary), cousins Dave, Jason, Matt, Michelle and Marisa Masciorini, and adored nieces and nephews Rhys, Melina, and Locke.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Joseph and Shirley Masciorini and maternal grandmother Donna Torrigino.
Due to the restrictions of Covid, a celebration of Justin's life will be held at a later date. Justin will be laid to rest in peace at Redwood Memorial Gardens in Guerneville, CA. Memorial donations may be made to Redwood Empire Food Bank. www.refb.org