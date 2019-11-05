|
|
Justin Dana McQuaid
Passed away unexpectedly on October 23rd, 2019.
Devoted father to Forrest James and Landry John. Your sweet little boys will always have you watching over them. They sure loved their daddy and will miss you dearly.
Beloved son, brother, husband, dad and friend.
A special life taken too soon.
Justin was born at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on June 5th, 1988 to his loving parents James and Kathy McQuaid. Justin graduated Windsor High School in 2006.
Justin served in the United States Army from June 2009-January 2013, as well as serving in the National Guard from January 2013-January 2016. He served his country with honor and was proud to be a veteran.
Justin will always be remembered for his caring heart, strength to persevere, and willingness to always help others.
Preceded in death by his father, James "Jim" McQuaid, maternal grandparents Vera and Forrest Bray, paternal grandparents Blanche and Dennis McQuaid, and paternal uncle Dana McQuaid.
Survived by his loving wife Savannah McQuaid, adoring children Forrest and Landry, proud mother Kathy McQuaid, little sister and best friend, Katie (Ryan) McQuaid, aunt Mary Bray, uncle Paul (Linda) McQuaid, and cousin Paulie (Nikki) McQuaid.
Also survived by other numerous family members and good friends.
Our hearts are now missing a huge piece with you gone; We miss you and love you more than words can express!
We will see you again someday. You will forever be in our hearts! Graveside services will be held on November 7th at 1:30 p.m. at Shiloh District Cemetery, Windsor, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019