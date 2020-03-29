|
|
Justin James Bovie
Justin James Bovie, 40, passed away in Willits, CA on March 11th, 2020. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Doris and Walter Bovie and Carol and Arleigh Gray, as well as his aunt and uncle Tom and Lauretta Wood He is survived by his wife, Marlo Bovie; parents, John and Maureen Bovie; and his siblings, Jeremy Mela and Arika Niles. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his three dogs, Bear, Daisy, and Shadow.
Justin was born in Redlands, CA, but raised primarily in Sonoma County, CA. He was a graduate of Sonoma High School and later obtained a degree in business from the California State University at Sacramento in 2006. He was an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry and volunteered with his faith community and the Red Cross. He was happiest when he was immersed in his various outdoor endeavors where his beloved dogs often accompanied him.
Justin will be cremated, and because of current events, the memorial service will be delayed until large gatherings are permitted. Service will be held at Calvary Chapel in Willits, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020