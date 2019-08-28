|
|
Justine Barslow
Justine Barslow passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 23, 2019, just one month shy of her 97th birthday.
Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on September 23, 1922, she was the only child of George and Eva Cloutier.
Justine and her late ex-husband moved from Massachusetts to California in 1962. Justine was a long time resident of Santa Rosa, California. Here she was the Rincon Valley School District Food Service Supervisor for over twenty years.
She is survived by three daughters: Pamela Eve Kohler (Marble Falls, Arkansas), Vickey-Lee Bryant (Santa Rosa, California) and Patricia Jaye Harmon (Benicia, California).
Justine is also survived by three grandchildren: Rhonda Beal (Santa Rosa, California), Adam Gale (Arkansas) and Cloutier Kohler (Marble Falls, Arkansas).
She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
Services for Justine with be at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, 4325 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa, California on September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral Arrangements made by Eggen and Lance Santa Rosa Mortuary
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019