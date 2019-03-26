Home

Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Karen Schwarz
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Karen Agnes Schwarz


Karen Agnes Schwarz
Karen passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, at SR Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Claude, of 67 years, children Russell, David, Linda, Diana, Richard, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her brother Krefting and sister Arleyn.
Karen was born on March 26, 1935 in West Allis, WI to Arlington and Agnes Earl. Her family later moved to Seattle where she met and married Navy Seaman, Claude Schwarz. They soon made Sonoma County home to raise their family and build their businesses.
As a Sonoma County resident for over 60 years, Karen was most proud of her work as a 25-year volunteer at SR Memorial Hospital and having served in the Santa Rosa Lioness Club for 20 years. We will forever cherish her infectious smile, caring heart and love for making others laugh. Karen will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
A service and celebration of Karen's life will be held on Friday, March 29th at 11 a.m. at Lafferty & Smith in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Santa Rosa Lions Club P.O. Box 1074 Santa Rosa, CA 95402.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
