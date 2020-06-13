Karen (Petersen) Boscolo
Karen (Petersen) Boscolo, a loving wife and mother, passed away on April 13th, 2020. Karen was born in Petaluma to Martin and Ruth Peterson in 1947. She was one of seven children. A graduate of Petaluma High School, she went on to become an LVN nurse, working in San Francisco. While in nursing school, she fell in love with and married John Boscolo. They celebrated 45 years of marriage before "my love" passed. After moving back to Sonoma County, her life centered on family, working as an in-home childcare provider, and finally sales designer. Karen traveled often to visit family living throughout the states and around the world. Many family, friends, veterans, and foster children are the recipients of her quilting passion. Over 3500 quilts were made and given away. She saved lives by donating at least 100 pints of blood. She had a keen interest in genealogy and journaling. Karen was a loving wife, an outstanding mother, supportive sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, and friend. In her final weeks, she spent much of her free time writing letters and calling family and friends. Karen's love and compassion are forever in the hearts and minds of her children Lia Boscolo Dungan, Andrea Deckert (Boscolo), and Marco Boscolo, her sisters Meta Winkel and Janet Petersen, her brothers Richard, Johnny, Leonard, and Martin Petersen, her grandchildren Ayla Dungan, McKenna Deckert and Sofia Boscolo, and close friends. We miss her very much and will always remember her kindness and how she tied everyone together through letters, phone calls, and hugs.
Private interment will take place on June 26th at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Special Olympics of N. California or a local food bank.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 19, 2020.