Karen Hacker
Karen L. Hacker, age 82, passed away in Santa Rosa on May 20, 2019. She was born in Chicago, the only child of Frederick and Annette Hacker, who preceded her in death. Karen was always happiest being surrounded by her animals, especially her horses which she rode for close to 50 years. She worked for United Airlines at SFO for many years which allowed her wonderful travels before retiring to Oakmont. She will be missed by her circle of friends and neighbors. We would like to give special thanks to Chanate Care Home & St Joseph Hospice that gave Karen comfort in her final days.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019