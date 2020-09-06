1/1
Karen Irene (Rawson) Lillard
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Irene (Rawson) Lillard
December 31, 1938 - August 25, 2020
Karen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Marcie DuFault and is survived by daughters Renee DuFault and Shellie Cunningham, son in law, Pat, grandchildren Michelle, Jim, Megan, Kyle, Kara, Eli, as well as great grandchildren Lyric, Isus, Ellis, Jayden, Amara, Micah, Angus and Marcella. She has one great, great grandchild, Edith. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family and many friends. Karen was nearly a lifelong resident of Marin County, attending elementary school in Corte Madera and graduating from Sir Francis Drake High School. She lived her last 15 years in Santa Rosa where she was active with the Unitarian Universalist Church, several bridge groups and her bocci ball team. After her nearly 40 year career with her own court reporting business, Karen retired and spent her first year of retirement serving on the Sonoma County Grand Jury. This was an extension of her passion for the law and justice for all in her community. She made valued new friends through this experience. Karen will be remembered best for her fierce independence, keen intellect and advocacy for women and under represented people. She loved to have spirited, intellectual discussions with others regarding politics and policy, history and world news. She cherished spending time with her family. Always up for adventure and travel, she loved her trips near and far. Whether just a drive out to Bodega Bay, a trip across the country by train to a cousins reunion, overseas on a river cruise or on cross country drives with her daughters, she was a happy traveler. A Celebration Of Her Life will be planned for a later date. The family asks that any donations made in her name be made to the Biden/Harris campaign, as she was a fervent supporter of Democratic causes and candidates.
Biden for President, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA. 19102 or online at joebiden.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved