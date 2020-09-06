Karen Irene (Rawson) Lillard
December 31, 1938 - August 25, 2020
Karen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Marcie DuFault and is survived by daughters Renee DuFault and Shellie Cunningham, son in law, Pat, grandchildren Michelle, Jim, Megan, Kyle, Kara, Eli, as well as great grandchildren Lyric, Isus, Ellis, Jayden, Amara, Micah, Angus and Marcella. She has one great, great grandchild, Edith. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family and many friends. Karen was nearly a lifelong resident of Marin County, attending elementary school in Corte Madera and graduating from Sir Francis Drake High School. She lived her last 15 years in Santa Rosa where she was active with the Unitarian Universalist Church, several bridge groups and her bocci ball team. After her nearly 40 year career with her own court reporting business, Karen retired and spent her first year of retirement serving on the Sonoma County Grand Jury. This was an extension of her passion for the law and justice for all in her community. She made valued new friends through this experience. Karen will be remembered best for her fierce independence, keen intellect and advocacy for women and under represented people. She loved to have spirited, intellectual discussions with others regarding politics and policy, history and world news. She cherished spending time with her family. Always up for adventure and travel, she loved her trips near and far. Whether just a drive out to Bodega Bay, a trip across the country by train to a cousins reunion, overseas on a river cruise or on cross country drives with her daughters, she was a happy traveler. A Celebration Of Her Life will be planned for a later date. The family asks that any donations made in her name be made to the Biden/Harris campaign, as she was a fervent supporter of Democratic causes and candidates.
Biden for President, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA. 19102 or online at joebiden.com