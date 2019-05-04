|
|
Karen Lyons
Karen Lyons left us all way too early, unexpectedly, and totally unprepared (April 15th, 2019). Many may have known her as the front office manager at Redwood Veterinary Clinic, where she had worked for over 18 years. A few were lucky enough to call her mother and grandmother. Karen is survived by her three children, Josh (and Mary), Nichole (and Lonnie) and her youngest, Sean. She was blessed with four granddaughters: Madison, Evelyn, Nora, and Charlotte.
There will be a celebration of her life on May 19th. Please contact Redwood Veterinary Clinic in Santa Rosa, CA if you would like more information regarding this event. Details will also be posted on the Redwood Veterinary Clinic Facebook page. Because of Karen's passion for helping animals, in lieu of flowers, Karen's family requests donations be given to your favorite animal rescue group.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 4 to May 7, 2019