Karen R. Buonaccorsi
September 21, 1943 - January 23, 2020
Passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 23 at her home in Sebastopol. Wife of the late Douglas L. Buonaccorsi. Mother of Douglas P. (Heather) Buonaccorsi Sr., Gina (Roger) Schooley, Laurie (Larry) Kahn and Jonathan (Staci) Buonaccorsi. Grandmother of Doulas P. Jr., Roy, Chirstopher, Cody, Keipher, Kaitlin, Kayla, Allan, Michael, Elizabeth and the late Ashley. Great-grandmother of Kenzie and Ashley. Karen was a 56-year resident of Sebastopol. She was an avid bowler and was a member to the Sebastopol Match Club and the Tuesday Any Combo league. Friends are invited to attend the funeral service Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10AM at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol. Interment will follow at Druids Occidental Cemetery, Occidental.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020