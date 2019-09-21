Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vista Del Lago Club House
3150 Lakeview Drive
Santa Rosa, CA
Karen Rona Wintman


1946 - 2019
Karen Rona Wintman Notice
Karen Rona Wintman
Artist Karen Rona Wintman, to the loss of family and friends, passed away in Santa Rosa on Saturday August 31, 2019. Karen was born December 19, 1946 in Chelsea, MA to her mother Harriette (Siegel), and father Jack Wintman in a town of many relations. Closest of those, she leaves behind her sister Elaine Wintman of Salem, MA and cousin Louise Gardner of NYC.
A Celebration of Life (with photos, art work, sharing and food) will be held this Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Vista Del Lago Club House, 3150 Lakeview Drive, Santa Rosa, hosted by Linda Collett. It is open to all those who have known Karen. Contact phone: 707-322-8198.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, consider Dogwood Animal Rescue Project.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
