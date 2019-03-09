|
|
Karen Zoe (Leeburg) Smith
Hometown: Petaluma. Residence: Hayward
Born: June 09, 1959. Died: February 13, 2019
Karen Z Smith passed from this celestial earthly plain in the Early Morning of February 13th, 2019. The last 19 months of dealing with the disease of cancer has been difficult. Karen dealt with all aspects of her cancer with incredible grace, poise, and a tremendous sense of humor.
Now there is peace for her. No more struggles. We will miss her incredibly.
Preceded in death by Rollie Leeburg (father). Survived by Kevin Smith (husband), Christopher and Thomas Smith (step-sons), Shirley Leeburg (mother), Rod and Adrienne Leeburg (brother), Lori Leeburg (sister), and several nephews and nieces.
Karen was a Petaluma High graduate. She worked for Kaiser Permanente for 22 years as a Quality Manager and had retired in 2017.
There will be a Celebration of Life on April 13th in Rohnert Park. For additional information please contact [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019