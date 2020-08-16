Karin WankelKarin Wankel, devoted widow of Rolf Wankel, died early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, of respiratory failure, in her Santa Rosa home. She was surrounded in love, with her children and grandchildren by her side.In saying goodbye to our beloved mama and Oma, our profound hope is that she was proud of the way we handled her care. Instead of fear, there was intention. There was great sorrow, but also reverence; and in the end, peace.Karin was born to Frank and Inge Harder on January 9, 1929 in Elbing, Germany, a Prussian settlement founded by German tradesmen in the 13th century. Following the arrival of Karin's sister Ushi two years later, the family moved to Berlin.Karin always considered herself a "Berliner." Her earliest memories imprinted a lifelong love of big city living. With the dawn of World War II in 1939, Karin's mother Inge was hospitalized for multiple sclerosis. Simultaneously, her father Frank was sent to the Russian front and Karin and sister were cared for by extended family in Potsdam, Germany's version of Versailles. Their stay was not long-lived. The sisterly pair returned to Berlin, days before allied strategic bombers took aim on the city, taking the lives of their grandparents following multiple air raids. The two sisters cared for one another alone in their parent's Berlin apartment, going to school when they could, sheltering in air raid sanctuaries day and night, and scrounging for food, as supplies were short. When their mother passed at 37, the girls were sent to a boarding school outside of Berlin, but the war worsened and they were left to fend for themselves yet again at the ages of thirteen and eleven. The pair came up with a plan and tied themselves together at the wrist so not to be separated when hopping a train with hundreds of others escaping Royal Air Force bombings on Berlin. Hand-in-hand, they foraged farmer's fields for food, sleeping in the wild and walking hundreds of miles in the middle of continued carnage, to family friends waiting for their safe arrival in Austria. They made it, Easter Sunday morning of 1943.Following the war, Karin entered nursing school and became a critical care neonatal nurse. She tended to the most severe cases, cherishing the work with babies. She also became an avid kayaker, taking many weekend adventures with fellow enthusiasts, including a by river-only trip from Southern Germany to Venice.However the war left a scar and Karin sought new opportunities for growth and a happier life. She obtained a sponsor in Toronto and booked a ticket onboard the U.S.S. Nelly to Canada. While playing shuffleboard, she met the love of her life, our dad, Rolf Wankel.They shared a common German history and zest for new experiences in a new world. Mama became a live-in nanny and daddy managed a farm. They were married in Toronto, July 3rd, 1954. From Toronto they traveled to Kitimat, British Columbia. The German community 800 miles north of Vancouver, offered them work and another fresh start. Mama continued her work with babies in a community hospital while daddy worked at the largest aluminum factory in the world at that time.In 1955, their first daughter Katherine was born, followed by Richard in 1957.Canadian winters made them long for sunnier days. They dreamed of settling in San Francisco as immigrants, and hence packed a truck and drove to the City by the Bay in 1959. In 1960, their third child Frances was born.Rolf Wankel became a service station owner of a number of establishments for Mobil, Shell and Union 76 in San Bruno, Millbrae, and Burlingame California. Mama ran a rental car agency from their business in the early days and later became a Station Manager for Avis in Palo Alto. To continue nursing in the U.S. would have required years of additional schooling and she always said she put her family first.Family, work, friends, a keen love of the Pacific ocean were foremost after Karin's arrival and early years in the U.S. Mama and daddy made many visits back to Germany over the years, often with their children in tow. They officially became U.S. citizens in 1993.Karin and Rolf retired to Oakmont in 1997. Their fondness of a wine country life called them to Sonoma County and all the beauty it had to offer. Mama enjoyed decorating, puttering with plants in the patio, feeding hummingbirds, entertaining and exploring the region.Mama and daddy hosted many dinner parties for family and friends old and new over the years. Karin's sweet Rolf, our daddy, died in 2008, but not before the two set out on road trips and adventure travels to national parks and other sites around the U.S., Canada, Hawaii and Europe.Above all else, mama loved spending time with her children and their families. She adored all her friends. She was an avid water aerobics member at Oakmont's Polar Bear Club for 18 years, led by dear friend Mary Hastings.We are grateful to mama, Karin Wankel, to the woman who loved us fiercely as she remained true to the strong, brave woman she was, even as she faced death.The most misunderstood part of grief, of loving someone so much, is how long it lasts. Loss stays with us. Mama experienced tremendous loss of at a young age. Her mother first, followed by the loss of family and friends because of hunger and war. It shaped who she became, how she saw the world, how she lived and how she loved.Karin is survived by her sister Uschi Ohin; daughter Kathy (husband Greg) Love; daughter Frances (husband Eli) Shayotovich; son Richard Wankel; grandchildren Jason (wife Adrian) Hernandez, Krystle (partner Adam Call) Hernandez; great grandchildren Haley and Abbie Hernandez; and family pets Cierra, Posey, and Ozzy.