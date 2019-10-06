|
|
Katherine Ann
(Haldane) Henderson
Beloved mother, violinist, and artist, Kathie Henderson, 76, passed away at home August 24, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. In the weeks preceding her death, Kathie was lovingly surrounded by family and dear friends.
After her birth in Michigan, and a few exciting years in the Arizona desert running a roller rink, the Haldane family settled in Southern California. At age 19, Katherine's adventurous nature took her by ship to New Zealand where she met and married her lifelong husband of 52 years, Owen Henderson. In 1967, Katherine and Owen returned to California with their young daughters, Pauline and Cheryl. After a brief stint in Southern California where daughter Jennifer was born, they then moved to Healdsburg in 1973.
Katherine was a talented and dedicated violinist, once performing as a young woman with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She considered it her greatest accomplishment that after many years of raising children she worked triumphantly to reclaim her violin mastery in the early 1980s. She studied music at Sonoma State University and was a member of several musical organizations from string quartets to the Santa Rosa Symphony. This calling built several deep, lifelong friendships. Her music family included Carolyn, Susanne, and Deirdre.
As a gifted fibre artist, Katherine was an accomplished dressmaker, knitter, and quilter. The more complicated the design the better. She had an eye for color and pattern that was unmatched. Her daughters were often dressed in beautiful one of a kind Kathie creations, including a stunning prom dress for Jenny as well as Cheryl's and Pauline's wedding gowns. It speaks to her characteristic kindness and generosity that at the time of her death few of her treasures could be found in her home; she had lovingly given away the garments, quilts, sweaters and socks over the years! Today her artifacts can be found all around the globe.
Katherine had a curious, detailed, and sharp mind. She loved a good puzzle. She could be found on any given day inside or out penning her way through cryptic clues of the Wall Street Journal crossword with admirable speed, dissecting a good mystery novel, or designing a quilt made of tiny half inch strips. Her literary curiosity knew no bounds. Kathie and Owen shared a love of camping, and gardening always with a dog or two by their side.
Katherine built joy and courage in others through her own example of artistry, intelligence, love of the written word and determination. Her self-effacing nature belied her tremendous skills. As well as working as a professional musician and dressmaker, Katherine worked at several Healdsburg businesses over the years including JCPenney, Fairchild, Production Credit Association, and Fabrications. She also worked as a police dispatcher in Southern California and Cloverdale. To her daughters, it seemed there was nothing impossible based on their mother's successful efforts. She was incomparable.
Katherine will be always in the hearts of her three daughters, Pauline, Cheryl, and Jennifer, her daughter-in-heart Vicky, her sons-in law, sisters-in-law Wanda, Linda, and Robyn, brother-in law Dennis, four grandchildren, extended family and friends. Katherine was predeceased by husband Owen Glen Henderson, brothers Jody (George) and Donald (Don), sister-in law Janie, and brother-in-law Mike.
A Memorial will be held for Katherine at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Healdsburg, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019