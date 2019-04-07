Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1900 Franklin Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Katherine Goulder


Katherine Goulder
October 4, 1920 - April 1, 2019
Katherine P. (Tomlin) Goulder, 98, passed away on April 1, 2019 in Petaluma. She was born on October 4, 1920 in Moro, Oregon.
She grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Balboa High School. During WWII, she worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Skayway, Alaska. She has lived in Rohnert Park since 1973 where she worked as a bookkeeper for Young America Homes until she retired. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 21. She married Robert Goulder in 1960 and had two daughters, Kathleen (Steven) Saueressig of Crestview, FL and Gail (David) Wilhelm of Fort Worth, TX. She is also survived by five granddaughters, Erin, Katie, Meghan, Paige and Amy.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at noon at Santa Rosa Memorial Park; 1900 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
