Kathleen "Kay" Anne Larsen
Kathleen "Kay" Anne Larsen (née Kathleen Anne Carty) died peacefully in Santa Rosa, California on June 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Kathleen is survived by her sister Patricia Grossman and her brother Thomas Carty; by her five children, Michael Larsen, Dea Larsen Converse, James Larsen, Nancy Larsen, and Katie Larsen; by her eight grandchildren and by nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Carty.
Kathleen was born on July 13, 1932 in the Bronx, New York to Kathleen Carty (née Sweeney) and Thomas Carty. She graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing education from the University of Rochester School of Liberal and Applied Studies. She married Gordon Lee Paul Larsen (né Charles Gordon Atha) after they met in Rochester, New York, in 1958. She traveled the world with Gordon and her kids as part of the Air Force. She lived in Germany, Ohio, Texas, and California. Later in life she worked as a nurse in San Francisco and Napa and taught nursing at the Santa Rosa Junior College. Kathleen was an educator at heart and always had time and energy to answer a question or to help solve a problem. She had passions for painting, real estate, reading and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. She was opinionated, stubborn and full of energy. Her family will miss her dearly.
A private ceremony and funeral will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019