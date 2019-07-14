|
|
Kathleen Elizabeth Scott
Kathleen Elizabeth Scott, beloved wife of late Robert W. Scott, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Rosa at the age of 83, on July 8, 2019. She had loving family and friends by her side.
Kathy was born February 5, 1936 in Portland, Oregon. She studied Biology at Dominican College followed by a career as a Laboratory Technologist. She loved good humor, sewing, creating stained glass, crossword puzzles and world travel. Most of all she loved her family.
Kathy was mother to Karen Ingalls (Dean), Michael and Steve Scott. She was grandmother to Michael and Michelle Scott, DeWitt Younce, Samantha Oertel (Bob), Nathan Ingalls (Lara) and Tyra and Julia Ingalls; great-grandmother to Lilybelle Oertel and Sadie Rose, Jordan and Jesse Scott.
Family and friends are invited to attend Kathy's Vigil at Daniel Chapel of the Roses on July 18 at 7:00 p.m. and her Funeral at Calvary Chapel on July 19 at 9:30 a.m.
If desired, donations may be made in Kathleen Scott's honor to The Redwood Gospel Mission of Santa Rosa: PO Box 493, Santa Rosa, CA 95402 or www.srmission.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019