|
|
Kathleen June Wrench Waters
Kathleen June Wrench Waters, 92, was born on June 5, 1926 in Florida, raised in Carlisle, KY, and died on January 25, 2019. She married William Edward Waters, Jr., a Lexington, KY native and fellow UK graduate, in 1946. They lived near Washington, DC, then Sunnyvale, CA, then Santa Rosa, CA until his 2005 death. Kathleen taught piano, worked in data processing, traveled to six continents, and explored the US in an RV. She was a seamstress, tailor, cook, family organizer, pianist, and genealogist. Kathleen is survived by her four children: Jennifer (Ray) Rydberg, Evelyn (Michael) Harris, June (Mike) Thompson, and Phillip (Colleen) Waters; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
A Celebration of Life will occur on August 4, 2019. Contact [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019