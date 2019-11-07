|
Kathleen Mabey Lloyd
Kathleen Mabey Lloyd passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Friday, October 25, 2019. She had been living independently in her home until mid-August. Since then, she lived in her daughter Karen's Petaluma home, cared for by family members -- Karen, son-in-law Bruce, and grandson Tyler -- with Hospice support for the final month. Her son Russell joined them for the last three weeks. Even as her strength and weight diminished daily, she remained wise and witty until the very end.
At Kathleen's request, there will be no memorial service.
The following is an adaption of a poem composed by her family for Kathleen's 100th birthday last May.
The Life Of Kathleen Mabey Lloyd
Everything she touched, she buoyed.
On Earth, she left behind her children Karen and Russell, their spouses, six grandkids, and three great-grands… hustle-bustle. In Heaven, she joins husband Russ, plus the family from Utah: mother Maggie, Joseph her dad, and the other seven children her two parents had. Kathleen was so energetic, so kindhearted. It's a 100-year tale… so let's get started!
Born May 3, 1919, in Clearfield, Utah, following Myron, Phil, Helen, Marge, Nip, Norma and Louise. Those brothers and sisters knew how to tease. But little Kate could take all they could dish out, and love of family would always win out. Laughter -- oh that laughter! -- was a core family trait. A respectful sense of mischief was always on the plate… Did someone say plates? Kathleen's first paycheck was from brother Phil's local diner. With hard work and perseverance (she was never a whiner) she learned to take charge, and get the job done. Her self-reliance was an asset in her years to come.
She went off to Logan, to Utah State University. There, she joined the Chi Omega Sorority. Kathleen got her degree in childhood development -- for a future educator, a training most relevant. During the War, she moved out west to The City, got a manager job at the Oakland Army supply depot, where she earned the admiration and respect of her people. There she met a man, similarly employed, a dashing officer by the name of Russ Lloyd. After the War, she managed the Carmel Gump's store, developing fine taste in home design and decor. In '47, she and Russ tied the knot, living in The City while Kathleen taught young students at Hunter's Point, crosstown, waiting for their baby to come around.
In '49, little Karen arrived, keeping mama busy making sure her baby thrived, while they bought their first home in Strawberry, Mill Valley. Mother-daughter matching outfits, fresh and clean, appeared like magic from her sewing machine. A few years later, came little Russell Ray. The sweetest little brother ever made, some say. Every summer the four of them would hit the road for Utah, two days away. Marge, Blaine and Annly, uncles, aunts and cousins: having fun, making memories, stories by the dozens.
When her two were old enough, Kathleen returned to teaching. She had her fifth and sixth graders exploring, and reaching. She was an innovator at getting kids outdoors for nature study: Yosemite camping field trips, local tide pools, and homemade ponds clearly muddy. Students loved discovery with Mrs. Lloyd, doing drama, art, and cooking as they enjoyed a warm relationship. For some it never ended -- they rejoined her later, Facebook friended.
For Kathleen and Russ loving nature wasn't hard, with Mt. Tam and the Bay right in their back yard. And the Russian River, where they built a new dwelling, growing a neighborhood, with ranks of friends swelling. They loved whacking that little white ball between the tall redwoods (mostly missing them all.)
Then Karen met Bruce, and Allyson met Russell. Kathleen cooked for days to satisfy their wedding day wishes, fulfilling requests for their favorite dishes. Soon grandkids arrived, first Laurel then Jon, next Cammie, Tyler, Roxanne and Riley came along. To them, she was a grandma extraordinaire with her pancakes and gravy, cookie jars, and stories to share.
Russ retired, and so did Kathleen. They spent many hours 'tween the tee and the green. Together they traveled to where their families began: in Dorset and Wales, the Isles of Great Britain. Her work in the neighborhood gathered such good, neighbors would call her the "Mayor of Northwood". A nearby vacant lot where a home was expected, thanks to her, now a native plant preserve, protected.
After Russ passed away, Kathleen went traveling, to Norway, New Zealand, and places in-between. Memorable road trips to destinations out west. That Idaho reunion was one of the best. At a Yellowstone motel she managed our folly, and earned a new nickname: "the border collie". She didn't shy away from technology and such. With iPad and Facebook, she stayed in close touch with students and family and friends from afar… and at age one oh-oh, she could still drive a car!
What was her secret, living so long, giving so much, not just getting along? Was it her to-do lists? With always one more job to do: organize pantry... mop floor… make cookies for you. "Here's a whole jar –- yours for the taking!" Love flavored all of her cooking and baking.
The caring, the giving, the love and the laughter -- those we will miss, with her in the hereafter. But wait! Dry the tears. She'll be with us for years. Remembered, regarded, felt if not seen. So, let's give some cheers for the 100.4767 orbits of our Dear Kathleen.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019