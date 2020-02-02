Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Parish
303 Stony Point Road
Santa Rosa, CA
Kathleen Mary "Kathy" (McGonigle) Laahs


1930 - 2020
Kathleen Mary "Kathy" (McGonigle) Laahs Notice
Kathleen (Kathy) Mary Laahs
Born in New York on January 30, 1930, Kathy passed away in Santa Rosa, California on January 23, 2020 at the age of 83. She moved to Oakland as a child with her parents Patrick and Beatrice McGonigle. She graduated from Holy Names High School in 1953. Kathy moved to Santa Rosa in the 1960s. She retired from State Farm Insurance with more than 40 years of service. She married Pat Laahs, who preceded her in death, on July 22, 1973. She is lovingly survived by her son William Treese of Santa Rosa and members of the McEntee family.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Resurrection Parish, 303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00AM. Private Inurnment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
