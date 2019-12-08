|
Kathleen Patricia (Britton) Walker
Kathleen Walker passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 4, 2019 in Folsom, CA. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held on December 11th, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, with a rosary at 6:30 PM. A funeral mass will be on December 12th, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94014 with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and/or Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019