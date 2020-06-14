Kathleen Rose (Swartout) Matovich
July 2, 1923 - June 7, 2020
On the evening of June 7, 2020, an extraordinary lady, Kathleen Rose Matovich, slipped away peacefully in her assisted living home in Woodburn, OR at the age of 96, from congestive heart failure. She had been surrounded by family for her past seven days. She was born July 2, 1923 in Marquam, Oregon to Charles and Pauline (Panter) Swartout who migrated to Mt. Angel, Oregon by rail in 1910 from Mankato, Minnesota. Charles purchased property at Marquam in 1911 and moved his family out to the farm, which is still home to the Swartout family.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private family burial will be held at Maplewood Pioneer Cemetery in Scotts Mills, Oregon near her parents, siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel, 229 Mill St., Silverton, Oregon 97381 Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.