Kathryn Brady
Kathryn Brady peacefully passed away with family on July 1, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born on May 11, 1942 in San Francisco. Kay began making lifelong friends when she attended St. Emydius, Mercy High School, and SF State Univ. with a BA. Kay married her high school sweetheart Mike in 1963 and they had four children. Kay and Mike moved to Santa Rosa where Kay was a homemaker, wife, mother, friend, and Nino to eight grandchildren. Kay will be remembered for: helping establish Respite Alzheimer's Care, her contributions with Alliance France, writing for Amnesty International, being a foster mother 3 times, helping on the prayer line, and being a Eucharistic Minister with St. Rose Parish. Throughout her life, Kay was avidly determined to find relief from Spastic Paraplegia. She loved gardening, dancing, dinner parties, writing calligraphy, going to plays, attending the symphony, camping at Lake Mendocino, and traveling the world - especially to Medjugorje. Kay will be missed by Mike her husband of 55 years, and their children Margie (Tom, Zach, Kyla, and Becca) Brady Long, Martin (Jody, Trevor, Garrett) Brady, Lara (Darren, Eliana, Marijke, Aidan) Kille, and Sherry Brady (Chuck). She is survived by her brother Harry (Pat) Dowd. Her family wishes to thank Hospice and Leba for caring for her in her last days. Please join in celebrating her life. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm , with a vigil service at 6:30 pm at Daniel Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am at St. Rose Parish, 398 10th St., Santa Rosa, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation SP-foundation.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 6, 2019