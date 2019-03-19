|
Kathryn Margaret Newman
Kathryn Margaret Newman was born in Salmon, Idaho on January 28, 1927. Her parents were Mildred Cox and Jay Leonard. She grew up in Idaho and Montana. She married Harold Newman in 1970 and lived in Mountain View, CA until they moved to Cloverdale, CA in 1999, purchasing a home in the Dell Webb Clover Springs Community, where they made new friends and enjoyed the community.
Kathy passed away peacefully at the Clearwater Assistant Living in Cloverdale where she spent the last year of her life. She passed on March 6, 2019 at age 92.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Harold Newman, son Farrell Jay Snell and step-son David Newman. She left behind three step-daughters Marsha Dillard, Linda Palmeiri (Casey) and Janice Hawthorne (Jim), along with her grandchildren Keith Strehlow, Brian Strehlow, Lisa Janny (Jeff), Denise Janny, Chrisy Hawthorne (Rody), Rachele Rau, Lynn Hawthorne (Shane), Jim Hawthorne, Natasha Gutierrez (Gilbert), Tory Newman (Jennifer) and Megan Newman. She also had 22 great grandchildren, one nephew and many, many friends. She will be missed by many.
No service at this time.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019