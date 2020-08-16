Kathy Charmaz

August 19, 1939 - July 26, 2020

Kathy (Kathleen Marian) Charmaz, who had lived in Santa Rosa since 1976, was Professor Emerita of Sociology at Sonoma State University, and former Director of its Faculty Writing Program. Kathy was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, to Robert and Lorraine Calkins. Her father was a civil engineer and moved the family to Pennsylvania where she spent most of her early life. She received her bachelors' degree in fine arts and occupational therapy in 1962 from the University of Kansas, and worked in that field in San Francisco for several years. Charmaz then went to San Francisco State University for an MA in Sociology for which she studied a rehab unit. In 1968, Kathy entered the new Doctoral Program in Sociology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), receiving her PhD in 1973 with a dissertation focused on chronic illness. In 1970, she married Stephen Charmaz.

Kathy Charmaz began teaching at Sonoma State University in 1973, moving up to Full Professor in 1981 until her retirement, becoming Professor Emerita in 2016. At Sonoma State, Charmaz made important contributions in Sociology, Gerontology, and research methods, creating professional development courses for faculty researchers locally, nationally and internationally. She was the developer of Constructivist Grounded Theory, a major research method in qualitative inquiry internationally and across many disciplines and professions. Charmaz developed her own interests through applying it in critical social justice research.

Professor Charmaz' books included Good Days, Bad Days: The Self in Chronic Illness and Time (1991), Aging, the Self and Community (1992), two ambitious co-edited Handbooks of Grounded Theory (2007, 2019), and her award winning Constructing Grounded Theory: A Practical Guide Through Qualitative Analysis (2006, 2014) which was translated into Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Polish, and Portuguese. She was an invited guest professor at universities in Australia, Norway, Netherlands, Austria, New Zealand, and Japan.

Professor Charmaz served as Editor of the scholarly journal Symbolic Interaction, President of the Society for the Study of Symbolic Interaction, President of the Pacific Sociological Association, and served on the Editorial Boards of 23 journals in qualitative inquiry and medical sociology. Charmaz published 14 books, 63 chapters, 33 articles, 16 encyclopedia entries, and over 30 book reviews, while very actively mentoring many researchers in the U.S. and internationally.

Charmaz received many honors for her work including Distinguished Professor from Sonoma State U. (1998), the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Study of Symbolic Interaction (2006), the Distinguished Career Award in Medical Sociology (2016), the Lifetime Achievement Award in Qualitative Inquiry (2018), and several awards for outstanding mentorship.

Kathy Charmaz is survived by her husband Steve Charmaz, niece Michelle Harbeck, grandniece Liz Peterson, nieces Nancy Juarez and Linda Schmitt, and her nephews Bob Harbeck and Dave Harbeck. Memorial services will be private.



