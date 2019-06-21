|
Kathy Libicki
Kathy Libicki passed away this past weekend of natural causes at her home in Pleasant Valley, CA. Kathy was a proud mother, grandmother, devoted friend, dog lover, and kind soul to everyone she encountered.
Born Kathryn Lorraine Talz on November 30, 1947, in Chicago, IL, Kathy earned her bachelor's degree at Mundelein Catholic Woman's College in 1969. Kathy worked as a Human Resources professional in Sonoma County for many years while raising her son, before moving to El Dorado county where she served as County Human Resources Director from 1990 until her retirement in 2004. Kathryn was a free spirit, a strong and pioneering woman of her time, creative, intellectual; she lived the life she wanted, and will be missed greatly by those she leaves behind. Kathryn is survived by her brother Bill of Chicago, IL; son Brian; granddaughters Solveig and Zia, and daughter-in-law Alyce of San Francisco, CA.
Public memorial services to be held Saturday, June 22, in El Dorado County, from 4-7 p.m. at Pioneer Park (6740 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA 95684), additional details at www.kathrynlibicki.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 21 to June 22, 2019