Katie Louise MacKinnon Mixon
December 5, 1980 - January 11, 2020
Katie's visit with us ended January 11, 2020 in Woodland, CA. Katie's husband is Jeff, the love of her life and truly best friend. Her very proud and loving parents are Gary and Janice MacKinnon. Fiercely protective sister of brother, Jake MacKinnon and sister in law Janelle MacKinnon. The three lights of her life are her nieces, Leena Grace, Gillian Cody and nephew Lucas William. Katie's special Auntie's, Judy MacKinnon Emhiser and Kim Bricker Cobb; Jeff's parents, Steve and Ellen Mixon and her Godmother Toni Pimentel. Along with many aunts, uncles, sister and brother in law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Katie will be joining Great Grandma Lena MacKinnon, Papa Chuck Bricker, Grandma Ann Murphy, Grandpa Jack MacKinnon, Grandmother Bev MacKinnon, Godfather Buddy Jensen and very special childhood friend, Danny Buttke.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2010, 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Graveside Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma, followed by a Celebration of Life from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Herzog Hall, 175 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Donations may be made to Kalem's Giving Tree, 6030 Roblar Rd., Petaluma, CA 94952 or Petaluma FFA, 201 Fair St., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020