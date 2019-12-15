|
Kay Mahaffey
Kay Mahaffey, beloved wife, mother, and friend, died September 16, 2019, in Santa Rosa, CA.
Kay was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Eva and Fred Pfiester, the middle sibling of two sisters; Joy Wilson and Lynn Welker and a brother, Fred Pfiester.
Kay attended Walnut Hills High School, earned a Bachelor of Art in Design and Bachelor of Science in Education, University of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a Master of Arts in Design and Education, University of Washington. Proud Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni.
Kay was happily married to Virgil B. Mahaffey for 25 years, until his death in 1986. Together they had two daughters, Margaret Kay Hicks and Lynn Elizabeth Mahaffey.
She was an artist, teacher, professor, public speaker, exhibiting artist and designer who enjoyed creating, tennis, skiing, hiking, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
Kay was an Assistant Professor at Arizona State University, College of Design, and Program Chair, Interior Design at Northwest College of Art. Corporate endeavors in facilities planning and construction, MeraBank and Puget Sound Energy, manager, facilities relocation. Volunteer Highlights: Kay contributed to the Northwest Kidney Center, Seattle WA, patient facilities: plan and project management, and was a passionate volunteer helping bring the Edmonds Center for the Arts to life.
She is survived by two sisters, a brother, two daughters and their husbands and two granddaughters.
Celebration of Life to be held on December 21, 2019. For details go to KayMahaffey.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sharing Alongside, Seattle, WA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019