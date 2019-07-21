|
Kazumi Nishio
Our beloved and valiant Kazumi Nishio died surrounded by loved ones in Santa Rosa on July 5, 2019 at age 74 of lung cancer (she never smoked). She lived her life with dignity, grace and courage. She was born on June 8, 1945 in Gifu prefecture, Japan. Her parents (now deceased) are Kiyoichi Nishio and Naoko Nishio. She is survived by her sisters, Yumiko Morita and Mieko Imai (Japan), her long-time friend whom she claimed as family, Madeline Jay (Berkeley), and her beloved partner, Stanley Crouch (Santa Rosa). She was married to Doug Stout from 1977 until his death in 2007. A retired English professor from San Francisco State University, Doug was the first Literary Laureate of Healdsburg and Kazumi supported his literary adventures throughout their lives together.
She had an active life filled with purposeful activities and many friends. She made a difference in the world wherever she was. She and Doug were founding members of Healdsburg's first Organic Farmers' Market. She was member of and believed in the humanitarian goals of Rotary. While in Guatemala, she was touched by the poverty; through Rotary she donated money to purchase sewing machines for the indigenous women so they could earn a living.
She earned a Master's degree in Psychology from Tokyo Gakugei Uni (Tokyo), another in Clinical Psychology from San Francisco State University, and her PhD through the California School of Professional Psychology, now Alliant International University. She had an unusually successful 37-year career as a clinical psychologist in Healdsburg and surrounding areas.
In 1988, Dr. Nishio and Japanese psychiatrist, Dr. Saito, shared a vision to change the Japanese culture and the Japanese mental health field; their work started a movement in Japan. At the time in Japan, it was considered very shameful to get psychological counseling, even for people who had suffered severe trauma. Realizing there was a need for experiential clinical psychology training in Japan, in 2002, with Dr. Saito, Dr. Nishio brought the California School of Professional Psychology to Japan (now associated with Alliant International University). She spent several months each year in Japan teaching her techniques and seeing patients, and while there, she appeared often on television. She has written 25 self-help and reflection books in Japanese detailing her techniques which are still used in graduate psychology courses. She created her own Nishio Reprocess training and founded the Nishio Reprocess Institute, which continues her work in Japan to this day. Her legacy in the United States and Japan will long remain a tribute to her kindness, courage and wisdom.
A Memorial Service will be held at Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of her favorite charities, Planned Parenthood, would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019