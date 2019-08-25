|
Keiko "Kay" Miyoko Stark
Passed away peacefully at home July 29, 2019 at the age of 89.
Kay was an avid gardener known for her beautiful flowers she sold for many years at the original certified farmer's market. And with her generous heart, hospitals, medical offices, schools, businesses, friends and neighbors were all adorned with her beautiful flower arrangements.
She is survived by her loving husband Charles of 69 years, son Allen (Rebecca), daughters Marie Stark Campbell, Amele Stark-Anderson (Roger), grandsons Chris Campbell (Mackenzie) and Nicholas Stark-Anderson, brother-in-law Donnie Stark (Jan) of Hollister, MO, and many relatives from Japan.
Son-in-law John Campbell, preceded her in death.
Heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support. Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019