Keith Borglum
Keith Carsten Borglum of Santa Rosa passed away on July 13, 2019, at age 67. He is survived by his siblings Donna Macklin, Craig Borglum, Kurt Borglum, Ken Borglum, and Chris Borglum, as well as many loving nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Carsten and Margaret Borglum.
Keith lived life on his own terms. After graduating from Ithaca College in 1973 with a degree in film and television production, he surprised his family and friends by going to San Diego, soon after which he took a job on a tuna boat that traveled back and forth between the West Coasts of South and North America and New Zealand. After a few Pacific crossings, he stayed in New Zealand, where he worked as a shepherd while also mining opals. From there, he traveled to Australia, where he took up opal mining. Later he traveled to India, where he traded some gems he had mined for rubies, and continued traveling through Asia, eventually traversing Pakistan and Nepal, ending up in Teheran, Iran, in 1978, soon before the Shah was deposed. Almost out of money, he traded a camera for a one-way plane ticket to the US, eventually ending up in Orlando, Florida, on Christmas Eve, giving his mother the best surprise of her life.
Keith eventually settled in California, living for the last 32 years in Santa Rosa. He was an avid gardener, and was active in the Redwood Chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers. He canned huge amounts of fruit and vegetable sauces and purees, which he shared generously with family and friends.
He was an accomplished photographer, with many of his photos published in magazines and other publications.
One of his greatest passions was fishing. Once in Alaska, he reeled in a 253-pound halibut. Keith was also a survivor of the Merry Jane disaster in 1986, in which nine people drowned after the fishing boat Merry Jane was knocked over three times by huge waves in Bodega Bay.
Keith packed an incredible amount of living into his 67 years. He is sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019