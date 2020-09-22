1/1
Keith Jones
Keith Jones passed peacefully in his Petaluma home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 due to complications of pancreatic cancer, at the age of 74. He lived in Petaluma for fifty-three years. Keith was an established entrepreneur who created numerous successful businesses in Petaluma. He belonged to multiple social groups within his community, and his hobbies included motorcycle riding, boating, RVing, and fishing. Keith is survived by his wife Dee Jones of fifty-five years, daughter, and grandchildren.
Please send donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in lieu of flowers. Private family services to be determined.

Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
