Keith Lewman

November 6, 1945 - September 15, 2020

Keith Henry Lewman went home to see the Lord Jesus on September 15, 2020, at the age of 74. He was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Keith was born in Lebanon, Oregon in 1945 to Wilson Perry Lewman and Beulah Marie Lewman. In 1947 he moved to Cloverdale, CA and in 1960 he moved to Santa Rosa, CA where he lived until his passing. At the age of 20 Keith enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Zellars from 1965 to 1967. He then served as an active reserve until 1971.

While serving in the Navy Reserves, he met the love of his life Sandy, whom he married on February 14th, 1970. They recently celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage and life together. He was a truly special man with a quiet, humble, and gentle disposition. He was a loving and devoted family man who is survived by his wife, Sandy Lewman, two children and their spouses: Ryan and Rosalia Lewman, Lindsay and Bryan Antonich, sister Shirley Hess and brother Larry Lewman. Keith was adored by his grandchildren Amelia, Dawson, Makenzie, Rylie and Zoe, and was lovingly known as their Poppy. Keith is also preceded in death by his brothers Ronald Lewman and Robert Lewman.

Keith owned and operated Craft Engine Machine in Santa Rosa for 30 years and had a passion for classic cars, westerns, history and all things automotive. This love of classic cars led him to build his own 1928 Ford, Model A Roadster. One of his great joys was taking his loved ones on open air roadster rides and squeezing the "ooga ooga" horn for his grandchildren.

Poppy, you will always be loved and missed more than words can describe.

An outdoor celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26th at Grace Church on 2293 Fulton Rd. in Santa Rosa, CA at 12 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store