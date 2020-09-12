1/
Keith St. Clair
Keith Benton St. Clair
On Tuesday, August 8, 2020, Keith Benton St. Clair, loving son, brother, uncle, partner and father to five children, passed away at the age of 56 in Healdsburg, CA. Keith is preceded in death by his mother Madge St. Clair, and his brother Jon St. Clair. Keith is survived by his father Wallace St. Clair, soulmate Melissa Gonzalez, daughters Vanessa, Emily, and Isabella, sons Zackary and Isaiah, brother Wayne St. Clair, sister Debra (Pat) Wright, sister Patty (Dee) Stockham, sister-in-law
Ginny St. Clair, as well as 11 nieces and nephews. Keith was born on December 24, 1963 in Sonoma County, Ca. As a son of a heavy equipment operator, Keith had a passion for tractors at a young age. He worked for Cats-4-U for several years.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fred Young Funeral Home in Cloverdale, Ca from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keith's quick wit and infectious nicknames for others will be greatly missed.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Fred Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fred Young Funeral Home
428 N Cloverdale Blvd
Cloverdale, CA 95425
(707) 894-2540
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to all the family .I have know Keith since he was about 12 years old, his sister Patty has been my dear Bestie for about 45 years . So very so for terrible loss .
Cindy Davis-Williamson
Friend
September 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Fraser
