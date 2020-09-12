Keith St. Clair

Keith Benton St. Clair

On Tuesday, August 8, 2020, Keith Benton St. Clair, loving son, brother, uncle, partner and father to five children, passed away at the age of 56 in Healdsburg, CA. Keith is preceded in death by his mother Madge St. Clair, and his brother Jon St. Clair. Keith is survived by his father Wallace St. Clair, soulmate Melissa Gonzalez, daughters Vanessa, Emily, and Isabella, sons Zackary and Isaiah, brother Wayne St. Clair, sister Debra (Pat) Wright, sister Patty (Dee) Stockham, sister-in-law

Ginny St. Clair, as well as 11 nieces and nephews. Keith was born on December 24, 1963 in Sonoma County, Ca. As a son of a heavy equipment operator, Keith had a passion for tractors at a young age. He worked for Cats-4-U for several years.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fred Young Funeral Home in Cloverdale, Ca from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keith's quick wit and infectious nicknames for others will be greatly missed.



