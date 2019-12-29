|
Kellie Marie (Pierce) Guy
Kellie Marie (Pierce) Guy left this world on December 19, 2019, after battling illness for a number of years. Born in Honolulu, HI, on August 14, 1972; She was 47 years old. She was a Cotate High School graduate who loved being in the kitchen cooking and baking when she was not out shopping and enjoying her favorite restaurants. She is loved and sorely missed by those who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Christopher John Guy of 17 years, her father, Charles Ray Pierce, sister, Christina Anne (Pierce) Ledbetter, niece, Vanessa Diane Marie Ledbetter, nephew, Jabari Alphonso Ledbetter, Jr., and nephew, Quincy Paul Edward Ledbetter. Proceeded in passing by her mother, Diane Marie Valladao, and brother, Paul Edward Pierce. A kind, caring, generous, happy spirit has left us; her love of life and zeal for living it are an inspiration to us all.
Funeral services will be held at Lafferty & Smith Colonial Funeral Home, at 4321 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, CA 95409. Funeral Viewing: 10 a.m., January 4, 2020. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., January 4, 2020.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019