Kelly Cramer
August 14, 1977 - May 4, 2020
It is with great sorrow, that we share the passing of Kelly Galardy Cramer (Kelly Jean Galardy), age 42, on May 4, 2020.
Kelly was born on August 14, 1977 to parents Joseph Galardy and Marian (Carson) Galardy, in Bryn Mawr, PA, the oldest of three daughters. As a child, Kelly grew up in various states including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and California. Santa Rosa, California had been Kelly's home for the last 27 years. Kelly graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1995 and continued her education at California State University, Chico.
Kelly married Michael Scott Cramer, July of 1999, in Santa Rosa, CA. The couple were blessed with three incredible children; Carson, Camren and Cassidy Cramer. Although the union was not permanent, they made a strong co-parenting team and shared numerous friends. There was nothing more important to Kelly than her beautiful children. A fierce and loving Mama Bear, she ensured her children excelled in their education and was always the loudest to cheer from the sidelines at any of their activities. Kelly was incredibly active with the Santa Rosa American Little League for many years.
At the time of her passing, Kelly had obtained her real estate license and was working for Worldmark by Wyndham as a Sales Executive.
Kelly is proceeded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Marian Carson; paternal grandfather José Galardy. Kelly is survived by her loving children, Carson (19), Camren (17) and Cassidy (14); her former husband, Scott Cramer; mother, Marian (Carson) Galardy; father, Joseph Galardy; paternal grandmother, Jean (Haviland) Galardy; sister, Chrissy (Galardy) Selva and her husband Mario; sister, Jo Anne (Galardy) Bradley and her husband Eric; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kelly's incredible spirit and zest for life will continue to live on in her children, family and friends. The twinkle in her eyes will shine bright in the stars above us for eternity. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, and we will always love our Kelly 'to the moon and back'.
A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating here in support of Kelly's children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kelly-galardy-cramer. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com.
August 14, 1977 - May 4, 2020
It is with great sorrow, that we share the passing of Kelly Galardy Cramer (Kelly Jean Galardy), age 42, on May 4, 2020.
Kelly was born on August 14, 1977 to parents Joseph Galardy and Marian (Carson) Galardy, in Bryn Mawr, PA, the oldest of three daughters. As a child, Kelly grew up in various states including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and California. Santa Rosa, California had been Kelly's home for the last 27 years. Kelly graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1995 and continued her education at California State University, Chico.
Kelly married Michael Scott Cramer, July of 1999, in Santa Rosa, CA. The couple were blessed with three incredible children; Carson, Camren and Cassidy Cramer. Although the union was not permanent, they made a strong co-parenting team and shared numerous friends. There was nothing more important to Kelly than her beautiful children. A fierce and loving Mama Bear, she ensured her children excelled in their education and was always the loudest to cheer from the sidelines at any of their activities. Kelly was incredibly active with the Santa Rosa American Little League for many years.
At the time of her passing, Kelly had obtained her real estate license and was working for Worldmark by Wyndham as a Sales Executive.
Kelly is proceeded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Marian Carson; paternal grandfather José Galardy. Kelly is survived by her loving children, Carson (19), Camren (17) and Cassidy (14); her former husband, Scott Cramer; mother, Marian (Carson) Galardy; father, Joseph Galardy; paternal grandmother, Jean (Haviland) Galardy; sister, Chrissy (Galardy) Selva and her husband Mario; sister, Jo Anne (Galardy) Bradley and her husband Eric; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kelly's incredible spirit and zest for life will continue to live on in her children, family and friends. The twinkle in her eyes will shine bright in the stars above us for eternity. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, and we will always love our Kelly 'to the moon and back'.
A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating here in support of Kelly's children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kelly-galardy-cramer. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 22, 2020.