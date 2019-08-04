|
Ken Rennier
Ken Rennier passed away July 27th, 2019. Born January 7th, 1936 in Charles City, Iowa to the late Clem and Mary Rennier.He move to Marin County when he was seven years old. He lived a long happy life in Petaluma with his wife Donna Rennier of 56 years. They have three children, Debbie Souders (Robert), Michele Jennings (Jeff) and Julie Emery (Jay) and five grandchildren Bryan, Erik and Kevin Perrenod, Rose and Will Souders. He spent a career at Shamrock Materials driving a Ready Mix Concrete truck. Ken was drafted in the Army 1959 to 1962. He was stationed in Germany where he loved driving a tank. Ken loved driving his trailer and camping with their camping club Top of the Bay Sams. He golfed with the SIRS and you often seen him outside in the yard. He spent a life of rooting for the 49ers and SF Giants. Some of his favorite times are spent with friends and family but especially at Doran Park.
His services will be held August 10th, 11 a.m. at St James Church, Petaluma, CA, reception to follow on site.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019