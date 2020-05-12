Kenneth A. Wilson Sr.

September 23, 1940 - April 22, 2020

Kenneth A. Wilson Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep in his family home at Lake Almanor on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Karen, son Kenneth Jr. and his wife Debbie, daughter Grace Lovig, step-sons Jeff and Joel Pearce, step-mom Carol Franchetti, and ten amazing grandchildren: Kenny, Cody and Calvin Wilson, Emma Lovig, Hayden, Jaymee, Ainsley and Abby Pearce, Austin and Riley Ehrlicher.

Ken was born in Westwood, CA in 1940. He graduated from Santa Rosa High in 1958, University of Oregon in 1963 and Hastings School of Law in 1968. He worked as an attorney for ten years in Colusa, CA and 20 years in Sonoma County, including a partnership with Meyers, Nave, Riback, Silver, & Wilson from 1993 to 2003. Ken also served as the City Attorney for Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Sonoma and Clearlake.

Among his many passions, Ken loved horses and the outdoors. He was a member of the Colusa Masonic Lodge, Reno Sierra Riders, and Sonoma County Trail Blazers where he served as Secretary from 1999 to 2002 and President from 2007 to 2008. In 2003, Ken retired to his family home at Lake Almanor, CA where he spent his days hunting, fishing, golfing, and enjoying quality time with his family, friends and beloved dogs.

Most importantly, Ken lived a full and happy life and we are blessed to celebrate the dash between the day he entered this world and the day he left it. In honor of Ken's memory, contributions can be made to the Almanor Basin Food Pantry in Chester, CA. A private celebration of Ken's life will be scheduled at a later date.



