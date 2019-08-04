|
Kenneth Bruce Herrguth
May 2, 1951 - July 13, 2019
Devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Kenneth Bruce Herrguth passed peacefully on July 13, 2019 in his home with his wife and family by his side. He was a fighter who held resolve and determination during his courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in San Francisco, Ken's family moved to Santa Rosa in his childhood where Ken attended Cardinal Newman High School. He lettered in football and baseball and graduated with the class of 1969. After graduation, Ken joined the US Army and served four years in intelligence, both at home and abroad. Soon after his time in the Army, Ken obtained his general contractor's license, where he would spend a lifelong career building and renovating not only at work, but also for his family and friends. The majority of his career Ken would spend commuting to San Francisco where he worked as a superintendent for Cannon Constructors with his amazing buddy, Larry.
In 1976, Ken's life and story changed forever when he met the love of his life, Jerri Ann Brower. Engaged on their third date, and married just a couple of months later, their whirlwind romance brought them 43 sensational years of marriage. Together they raised a family where he was a treasured father to four wonderful children, and a fun-loving Papa to ten beautiful grandchildren.
Ken spent many years coaching his children's baseball, softball, football, and basketball teams. As his children grew and became parents themselves, Ken enjoyed being on the sidelines, with a proud smile on his face, watching any and all of his grandchildren's games, meets, matches, and tournaments that he was able to attend. His legacy was one of always being present, showing love and support to those he cherished most.
An honest man who never cut corners he always stayed true to his word. He had a huge heart, open to any and all that he knew and even those that he didn't. He gave everyone and everything his undivided attention and no matter what he had going on, he was always there. Ken was the most unselfish man we ever knew and as sick as he became he never wanted any sympathy. Instead, he focused on continuing to help and care for others.
Ken was a very active soul who was always up for a good time. Some of his favorite hobbies included golfing, water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, hiking, bike riding, swimming, singing, dancing, and traveling the world with his beautiful wife. On most mornings, you could find him sitting on the porch with his wife by his side, strumming the guitar as they sang many of their favorite songs together. Always the entertainer, at most of the many events they hosted at their home, he could be found working the crowd with his big personality and beautiful smile, often playing his guitar and singing along with family and friends. If there was a mic, he was on it. If there was a dance floor, he was the first one dancing and the last to leave. He had the most contagious laugh that will be missed by any and all who heard it.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Jerri Herrguth; beloved children Justin Herrguth (Jennifer), Jaime Hicks (Josh), Kaleb Herrguth, and Kenny Herrguth (Marissa); loving siblings Lori Gamber (Tom), Kim Herrguth-Byrn (Jerry), John Herrguth (Nicole), and Jack Herrguth (Jennifer); adoring grandchildren Bryant, Ayden, Joran, Keni, Dexter, Kylie, Madilyn, Wayken, Kase, and Hadley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ken made an impact on many lives and all are encouraged to attend to his celebration of life at the Villa Chanticleer, 900 Chanticleer Way, Healdsburg, CA on September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019