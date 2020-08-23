Kenneth Charles Christiansen
Kenneth Charles Christiansen died unexpectedly at his home at the young age of 64 on August 13th, 2020. He had lived in Penngrove for the past 23 years and embraced its people and events. Ken had a full heart and many passions. He was known for his quick wit, road trips with his pals, family vacations to Cape Cod, and watching golf and the San Francisco Giants. He loved swimming competitively; was the MVP of his high school team and held the school record in the 200yd freestyle at SUNY Brockport for many years.
Born in Endicott, NY on September 27th, 1955, minutes after his identical twin brother, Keith, Ken graduated from Greece Athena High School in Rochester, NY in 1973 and then completed a BS in Computer Science and Business from SUNY Brockport in 1977. He began his professional career working in finance for GE in Stamford, CT. This eventually brought him to the San Francisco Bay Area.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Darlene Tymon Christiansen of Penngrove, CA, his mother Nancy Senes Christiansen of Rochester, NY, his brother, Keith and his wife Carolyn Christiansen of Hobe Sound, FL, his nephew Bryan Christiansen and fiance? Sarah Lucey, of Springfield, IL, nephew Kevin Christiansen of Reston, VA, and his favorite aunt and uncle, Susan and Ray Senes, of Monroe, CT. Predeceased by his loving father Dr. Charles Francis Christiansen of Rochester, NY.
In memory of Ken, you may make a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. We're currently working on a website, which will announce dates in 2021 for his Celebration of Life and allow his many friends and family to share stories.