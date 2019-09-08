|
|
Kenneth L. Gromala, DC
October 28, 1935 - September 4, 2019
Kenneth Louis Gromala peacefully passed away last Wednesday in Sonoma at the age of 83. Kenneth is the adored father of Maureen, Anna and Jennifer. He was also a proud grandfather to Jamie, Angela, Roxanne, Casey and Sara. He was a great-grandfather to Jacob and Taine. Kenneth grew up in South Chicago with his parents Louis and Marie and sister BettyAnne and graduated from Bloom Township High School. Kenneth received his doctorate from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport Iowa. He was drafted into the army during the Korean War and was a dental assistant. He later opened his Chiropractic practice in St. Helena then moved to Santa Rosa where he lived and worked. Kenneth retired to Lake Almanor for ten years before returning to Santa Rosa to be with his family.
The family is holding a private Life Celebration service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019