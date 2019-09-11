|
Kenneth Leroy Paganetti
Kenneth Leroy Paganetti passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age 72 at his home in Santa Rosa after losing his courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He will be remembered for his sweet character and his gemstone aquamarine eyes.
Kenny graduated from Petaluma High School, attended Santa Rosa Junior College and graduated from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served in the U.S. Army for 21 months in North Korea. Kenny worked for many years at Western Farms Center in Santa Rosa.
Kenny was the devoted son of the late Esther and Bill Paganetti, Sr., and was also predeceased in death by his sister Darleen Paganetti. He is survived by his brother Bill Paganetti, Jr., and his wife Maryanne of Reno and his sister Karen Burns of Petaluma. He is also survived by his Aunt Mabel Hlebakos, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and cousins.
A private Entombment was held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019