Kenneth Richard Lewis
God held him tight until He took him home on March 21, 2019, after fighting a lung infection for over a year. He would have been 70 this summer. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Lewis, mother Adeline Lewis, and his brother, Bob Lewis. He leaves behind his loving wife and very best friend of 33 years, Lynda (née Lawson) and his three dear sons Kevin, Kyle and Matthew and daughter-in-law Meghan, whom he loved as his own daughter. His five grandchildren – Chandler, Logan, Faith, Emma and Andria – meant the world to him. He was also dearly loved by his mother-in-law, Jan Lawson, as well as numerous brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and many other family members. He was the quiet strength and loving support for the whole family.
Ken worked as a Quality Control Engineer in manufacturing for most of his career, but most recently was a school bus driver for children with special needs for West County. He took great care in providing safe transport to and from school for these children, developing strong relationships with them and their families and the children adored him. Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing softball, going to games and rooting for the S.F. Giants, singing in the SR Christian church choir, helping build the Medical Clinic and Girl's Dorm with Emmanuel Ministries, camping with the family each summer and his yearly travels to Cabo with his wife to whale watch. Ken loved the Lord and he loved his family. He was a hero, best friend, loving parent and a great blessing. His sweet bear hugs, with tickles on the cheek from his beard, will also be greatly missed.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the wonderful staff from Santa Rosa Community Health and Kaiser's ICU. They took such special care of Ken and his family during his illness. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Emmanuel Ministries, P.O. Box 147, El Paso TX 79942 or www.emmanueljuarez.org. Services will be held at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA on May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019