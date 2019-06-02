|
|
Kenneth W. Flynn
Born in Ithaca, NY in 1933, Ken passed away peacefully at home in Carlsbad, CA on April 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Ken fought a courageous battle with Ataxia and Cancer, with the devotion of his wife, Carolyn, at his side.
Ken was a 40 year resident of Santa Rosa. He graduated from Springfield College, Springfield, MASS (B.S.); Ithaca College (M.S.); and University of Oregon (Ph.D). He served in the United States Marine Corps, where his Semper Fi spirit remained a core value throughout his life.
Ken had a grateful spirit and derived great pleasure from "giving back" to local service organizations and charities throughout his life.He and Carolyn enjoyed international travel during their retirement.
Ken was a Professor Emeritus of Sonoma State University, where he taught and coached for 36 years. He was honored to be inducted into SSU's Athletic Hall of Fame. Ken's career in Education spanned over 46 years. He was a professor, a coach and a mentor who attempted to instill in students the attributes necessary to be successful in life in a way that built the human spirit. He will be remembered fondly as a loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor and coach to so many who have been touched by his humor, his infectious smile and his unending encouragement.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Carolyn; son, Kenneth (Bessie) of San Antonio, TX; daughter Brooke Flowers of Cali Mesa, CA, daughter Kelly (Rob) Trundle of Pacifica, CA; Sean (Shelley) Hulen of Oceanside, CA; Cassie Hulen of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren and one great-grandson. In lieu of a service, Ken enjoyed many visits from family, friends and students prior to his passing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019