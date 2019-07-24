Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Liberty Elementary School
170 Liberty School Rd.
Petaluma, CA

Kerry Meghan Hodges


1964 - 2019
Kerry Meghan Hodges
Kerry Meghan Hodges, born September 1, 1964 in San Mateo, California, to Peggy Hodges and the late Kenneth Hodges, passed away at age 54 on July 8, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. She was the granddaughter of the late San Francisco Giants broadcaster Russ Hodges, which contributed to her life-long love of the Giants. She was a teacher for more than 30 years at You & Me Children's Center. Kerry is survived by her son, Patrick Hodges (Lyndsey); brother, Sean Hodges (Vera); sisters, Mollie Daly (Jim) and Shelagh Hodges; grandson, Noah Hodges; nieces, Angela Hodges and Noelle Daly; and nephews, James Daly (Janelle) and Ryan Hodges; great-niece Kaylin Daly. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Kerry will be remembered for her dedication to all of the children in her care as well as her years supporting her son in his baseball activities.
Friends and family members are invited to attend the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 27 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Elementary School, 170 Liberty School Rd., in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 24, 2019
