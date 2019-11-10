Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hollydale Club
Forestville, CA
Kevin E. Atchley


1960 - 2019
Kevin E. Atchley Notice
Kevin E. Atchley
Kevin E. Atchley born in Sebastopol, CA, on April 16, 1960. Kevin crossed the barrier of life at Memorial Hospital on October 27, 2019. Our dad was: an incredible fisherman, a great outdoorsman, he loved camping, boating, riding and a dedicated hard worker. But Kevin loved most his family and friends. He would do anything for anybody.
Please join us in a celebration of life potluck on November 16, 2019, at Hollydale Club in Forestville, Ca from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
