|
|
Kevin E. Atchley
Kevin E. Atchley born in Sebastopol, CA, on April 16, 1960. Kevin crossed the barrier of life at Memorial Hospital on October 27, 2019. Our dad was: an incredible fisherman, a great outdoorsman, he loved camping, boating, riding and a dedicated hard worker. But Kevin loved most his family and friends. He would do anything for anybody.
Please join us in a celebration of life potluck on November 16, 2019, at Hollydale Club in Forestville, Ca from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019