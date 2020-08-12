Kevin Murphey

June 25, 1983 - August 8, 2020

Kevin passed away quietly at home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Santa Rosa and raised in Hopland, Mendocino County. He was a true outdoorsman, by the time he was 12 he had hiked to the top of Duncan's Peak many times and had ridden his bicycle to Cloverdale via the backroads. He fished every pond, lake, and river within a 10 mile radius of his home, biking there after school in search of large-mouth bass. He loved to explore the family property in Whitethorn, Humboldt County, and became an excellent mushroom hunter selling to many local restaurants and buyers. He took up abalone diving in his twenties and always got his limit. He liked to disc golf at courses in Ukiah, especially at Lake Mendocino. He started his work career as a chef, switching to electrical work and finally taking a job with the County of Mendocino in Building & Maintenance as a Landscaper. He loved his job and the people in the different buildings, and worked there until he became too ill. As a teenager, while fishing the Russian River, he twice rescued kids, one 8 another 12, unknown to him, from drowning as the families watched in horror and relief on the banks. He had a deep, smooth voice and was often told he should be on the radio. He was great at impersonations - Hank Hill was one of his best. He had a quick wit and smile for everyone and was a loyal friend. He was the kind of guy you could count on to help out anytime - "Mr. Reliable." Above all he loved parties, holidays and celebrations - especially if camping was involved. He is survived by his parents Chris & Sue Murphey, brother Jeff (Julia) Murphey, and beloved nephew Ian - who called him Uncle Tan Tan. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his little dog Itsy. A graduate of Ukiah High, Class of 2001. Hopland Volunteer Firefighter, 2016-2018. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Mattole Watershed Restoration Council, PO Box 223,Whitethorn, CA 95589. Eversole Mortuary of Ukiah in charge of final arrangements. Until we meet again we have you in our hearts. Fish on!



